By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

As the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC opens the floodgate for campaigns, a political group under the name City Boy Movement yesterday organized a one million man march in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

The group, led by its Deputy National Coordinator, Shoaga Francis, vowed to mobilize the nation’s youth population with a view to delivering at least ten million votes to the candidates in the 2023 Presidential election.

According to him, “The main reason we’re here today is to tell Nigerians that there is one alternative to the presidency in 2023. Look at Lagos State. Asiwaju changed the fortunes of Lagos state. There is only one man that can change this economy for good. Any mistake will be detrimental.

“The youths and our principal are already in a cordial relationship. If you look at his antecedents, he’s a youth mobilizer. He’s someone that loves to work with the youth. So the youth have no choice now to rally around Bola Ahmed. Asiwaju needs the youths. It’s time for them to be recognised again in this country.

“Cityboy movement is a national platform. We are mobilising all the supporters of Tinubu. to see how we can give them the manifesto of Asiwaju.”

Fielding question on what the movement would contribute to Tinubu/Shettima’s ticket at the poll, Shoaga said “We’ll work to ensure that we mobilize at least 10 million votes from the youth population across the country.”

President, Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society of Nigeria, Oluwatoyin Badmus, assured that following the official commencement of campaigns yesterday, her group intended to mobilize the women to guarantee victory for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency by 2023.

She said “You can see we have a programme: Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society of Nigeria. And the women are ready. Nigerian women believe in Asiwaju; Nigerian women know that with Asiwaju’s presidency all our problems will be solved.

“So, our women they are solidly behind Asiwaju. It is Asiwaju who will hold Nigerian together. You know that it is women who vote. You neglect women, you lose the election. Asiwaju does not play with market women. So we market women all over Nigeria, we are solidly behind Asiwaju.”

The APC National Youth Leader, Jamaldeen Kabir, promised to ‘galvanise’ the youth across the country for Tinubu saying: “Today Nigerian youths from every nook and cranny came out to stand with us here to make their voices heard.

“We know the only candidates we have in Nigeria is Asiwaju. He is a builder who has built so many leaders and we are saying that he will lead Nigeria. Today we stand as one people to come together and vote for Asiwaju in 2023. Immediately after this programme, we are marching all over the city to celebrate as one in Nigeria. After this, we are converging in Kano where the Arewa Youths will march for Asiwaju.”

