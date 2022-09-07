Ogboru

As preparations for the next year general elections gather steam nationwide, a non-governmental organisation, Concerned Citizens of Delta, has hailed the untiring efforts of the Delta State All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, flag-bearer, Great Ogboru.

The group in a statement, applauded Ogboru for his doggedness in his quest to rescue the state from charlatans, whose only interest is to reap the state and her people of their fortune.

The group’s Chairman, Tuoyo Okoro, noted that the consistency of the APGA flag-bearer in previous elections was an expression of his determination to bail the state from the hands of political bandits masquerading as democrats, who, ironically had plunged Delta State and her people into perpetual poverty.

Drumming support for Ogboru ahead the general elections next year, Okoro expressed optimism that the emergence of Ogboru as governor of Delta State would guarantee equitable distribution of democratic dividends and a spike in the overall economy of the state.

Okoro who described Ogboru as a progressive minded politician and astute business mogul known beyond the shores of Nigeria, assured the people of Delta that he would deploy his enormous experience to bear on the governance of the state.

“We are convinced beyond all reasonable doubts that the emergence of Ogboru as governor will surely turn the fortune of the state for the better.

He will surely leave the state better than he met it as virtually every sphere of the economy would be improved upon by his administration,” Okoro assured.

He urged the people of Delta State not to waste the votes on the People Democratic Party, PDP, that have been ruling the state since the advent of this political dispensation without any corresponding progress recorded in their favour.

The group insisted that if the state must record any appreciable progress in every sphere of human endeavour, the people must be prepared to vote massively for APGA’s flag bearer, Chief Ogboru in the next year election.

