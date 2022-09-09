…as BSN holds 20th edition of Bible Marathon Reading

By Olayinka Latona

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the General Secretary, Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), Pastor Samuel Sanusi has cautioned electorates to place priority on credible and competent candidate while making a choice instead of political parties.

Pastor Sanusi said this at the opening of the 20th edition of Marathon Bible Reading held at Williams Memorial Methodist Church, Ago-Ijaye, Ebute-Metta, Lagos with the theme: ‘The Word is God’.

The BSN boss said Nigerians ought to have learnt their lessons and henceforth vote for integrity, a change and a better Nigeria.

In his words: “Nigerians are advised to be wary of politicians who offer them money to be voted for and as soon as they get the power, their pursuit has always been to recoup the money they have spent in the name of doing good.

“They completely abandon their manifestos and all the promises made during campaign and focus on themselves and their families.”

On the annual marathon Bible reading, Sanusi explained that it is one of the ways to help people engage with the Word of God, which also achieves a part of the mission statement of the society. He urged Christians to take advantage of the three-fold joy that come along with the reading, which include the joy of reading the Bible in their preferred languages, helping someone else to hear the Word of God in a new way and having fellowship with others in the continuous reading of the Bible.

He said that as the Marathon Bible reading for this year commences from September 5, at 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. daily in 93 different centres across Lagos State to end on Friday, September 9, 2022.

He also disclosed that the programme will hold simultaneously in 117 additional centres in 18 other states in the country which include Nasarawa, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Taraba, Kogi, Kwara, Ogbomosho, Imo, Edo, Abia and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Also speaking at the event, Presbyter/ minister in charge of Williams Methodist Church, Very Rev. Adebayo Adewuyi and Dame Professor Solarin Majekodumi commended BSN for the programme which they said will encourage many people.

Very Rev. Adewuyi also called on Nigerians from age 18 and above, to get their PVC ready and vote in credible candidates that would move the nation forward.

