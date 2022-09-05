Former Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District and a Patron of The Asiwaju Tinubu Nucleus Group (ATNG), a national support group for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign, has described Asiwaju Ahmed as the best man to run the affairs of this nation.

Senator Ashafa said this while addressing members of the newly inaugurated local working committee of ATNG at the Encouter house in Magodo.

Senator Ashafa noted that Tinubu is the best man for the job and is the only candidate in the race that can turn around the fortunes of the country within a very short period of time.

He said: “No other person has the capacity, capability and experience, that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed has in governance and that is why we must ensure he gets elected so that our country can make tremendous progress.”

He further urged everyone present, including the National Executive members of the ATNG, to work harder than they have ever done to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed is victorious at the polls in 2023.

Also Speaking at the event was the National Co-ordinator of ATNG, Barrister K. K ELESHIN, who said that the group was put together to ensure a sweeping victory for Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the polls in 2023.

He urged members of the local working committee to ensure unwavering commitment to their task.

