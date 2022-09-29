…We didn’t author it, says APC NWC

…Tinubu’s camp mum

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

There is confusion within the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, following a protest letter purportedly written by its National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, regarding the composition of its Presidential Campaign Council.

Hours after the letter was leaked, spokesman of the party, Barr. Felix Morka issued a statement on Thursday morning denouncing that it was authored by Senator Adamu.

“That letter is the position of the NWC. Whatever is happening now is an attempt at a recant”, he said.

Tinubu’s aide who pleaded anonymity had earlier told Vanguard that his principal would not react to the letter as published in the media.

“No letter was sent to Asiwaju. So, how do we react to a leaked letter that was never sent”?, he had queried.

Describing the letter as a “draft”, Morka said it did not emanate from the chairman.

He said; “Our attention has been drawn to a ‘draft’ letter in circulation purportedly written by His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of our great Party, addressed to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of our great Party, expressing dissatisfaction over the recently released list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“To be clear, the ‘draft’ letter did not emanate from the Party. An unsigned letter that marks itself as a ‘draft’ cannot and should not be attributed to its purported author.

“The National Chairman of our Party and our Presidential Candidate maintain cordial and effective communication channels, and enjoy full liberty of open and frank conversations on matters of interest to the Party and our Presidential Campaign. As such, an unsigned ‘draft’ letter of the kind in circulation is patently unnecessary and of no qualitative value to engagement between the Party and the PCC.

“We will not be distracted by the wishes and actions of detractors that wait gleefully but in vain for some kind of crisis to erupt between the Party and the PCC.

“We stand united, as a Party, in our resolve and commitment to execute a focused and issue-driven campaign to persuade Nigerians to renew our mandate in next year’s general election”.

