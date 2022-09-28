By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS campaigns by political parties kicked off, Wednesday, ahead of the 2023 general elections, the President and Founder of One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, counseled political parties and their supporters to stay focused, avoid insults and use their manifesto to convince and win votes of the electorates.

Speaking with Vanguard on why there is no need for violence of all forms, Eholor said already the problems facing Nigerians are well known, but what Nigerians are interested to hear is lasting solutions and sustainability of the solutions.

He said: “Now that the much awaited time has come for campaign my message to the politicians and supporters is that:

Politicians should not use campaign as a yardstick to throw insult to themselves.

“Over the years, whenever election is drawing near, those contesting usually throw insults to themselves irrespective of their age range just to discredit their opponents and to them they had think they are doing their party a favour.

“It is time to stay focused, politicians already know the problems of the people, what I am expecting is for them to bring out solutions in their manifesto and then use it to campaign.

“For the supporters, this is 2022, I am sure that by now most supporters are wiser and are ready to correct the mistakes they have made in the past.

“Campaign managers are mostly the forerunners of campaigns, this is time to organise town-hall meetings in different States to get the facts about the needs of the people.

“It high time the aspirants start to work with campaign managers to organise town-hall meetings with the people so the people too can talk to their aspiring presidents, and not the usual mobilization where they will starch people together in large gatherings campaigning to them.”

However, on the media he said, “By extension, I hereby encourage the media practitioners too, to stop accepting post or any jingles that would cause any political issues between the candidates.”

