…as Abuja Praise Night holds at MKO stadium

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christ Apostolic Church has warned Nigerians against the commercialisation of their voters during the 2023 general elections, to avoid mortgaging their future.

The General Evangelist of CAC (Nigeria and Worldwide), Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, issued the warning during a press conference held on Thursday evening ahead of a programme scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Moshood Abiola national stadium in Abuja with the theme, “Praise The Lord for His mercy endureth forever”.

He also called on the government to establish an agency that would teach the electorate voter education.

The cleric said, “Don’t allow them (politicians) to use your life as a sacrifice for the coming election. Don’t sell your tomorrow for the coming election because of money.

“Don’t allow anything whatsoever to mortgage your future. Don’t allow any candidate to buy you because the future you are looking at is very close to you.

“Those who sold their votes during the 2015 and 2019 elections did not do anything tangible with it. My advice for all Christians, our forefathers prayed and God answered them.

“So, let’s pray in our closets. If only we know this God, and He will answer us. Those of us who will vote, don’t because you want to vote your choice, do anything contrary to the will of God.

“A lot of people want to revenge evil during elections by burning houses, and killing people. If you didn’t get it right in politics, go back to what you have been doing.

“To correct the mistakes, the government should establish an agency that will teach the electorate voter education.”

