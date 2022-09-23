PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu

…Says nothing should cost PDP the presidency next year

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A former Presidential Aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has appealed to the party’s national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to save the PDP by stepping aside from office, if this is the only condition to prevent the PDP from failure in the 2023 general election.

According to him, no sacrifice should be too great for Ayu to make in the overall interest of the party and the country; stressing that Nigeria is in need of an urgent rescue operation.

A statement issued on Friday by the Director General of Anakwenze Campaign Organisation, Comrade Eric Oluwole, urged the embattled PDP national chairman not to allow the house he helped to build to collapse before his own eyes few days away from a resounding victory for the PDP in the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election.

Anakwenze threw his weight behind the aggrieved Governor Nyesom Wike, who has insisted on Ayu’s resignation for a Southerner to take over the affairs of the party in order to ensure balance, saying the strong man of Rivers politics had valid points which could not be faulted.

He also stressed that the Ndigbo in the PDP should be aggrieved more than Wike and any other political bloc within the party especially from the southern region, which he said had not been fair to the South East.

He said, “At this point, Ndigbo within the PDP are supposed to be more aggrieved than Wike. What we were pleading for then within the party is zoning. That was why I contested along with my brothers including Sam Obuabunwa, Pius Anyim, Peter Obi and two others.

“We can’t blame Wike. He is right in what he is fighting for – balance and Justice for the South as for the North as well. It should be recalled that Obi, in frustration, left the party for the Labour Party because he believed that Ndigbo cannot be president on the platform of the PDP with the conditions prevailing within now. But I choose to still remain in the party because of the interest I have in the party.

“Therefore, if Southern PDP Stakeholders are calling Ayu to resign as solution to the crisis within the party, I think I have to appeal to him as a leader of our party, who has a good record, to do so, because of the overall interest and future of the party; and I know that he is going to be an Hero if he does so.”

Anakwenze warned that the helpless Nigerians, who have been highly expectant and praying passionately that a new PDP President should come in to salvage them from the current hardships, if by the party stakeholders failed to put the PDP house in order to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress, APC, come 2023.

“No sacrifice is too big to ensure that the PDP goes into the coming electoral battle, which will kick off in few days, as a united and most formidable force to rescue our dear country Nigeria from the worsening untold suffering being daily experienced by, and which was imposed on our people through the maladministration and crass inefficiency of the ruling Government,” he added.

Nevertheless, Anakwenze restated his confidence that the PDP presidential candidate and ex-Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar, will find a lasting solution to the crisis before the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

