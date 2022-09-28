Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s policy document remains the hope of recovery for the nation.

Okowa, Governor of Delta, stated this at the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council of PDP on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Atiku was adequately prepared for the task of rescuing the nation from its current state and challenged other presidential candidates to show Nigerians what they intended to do so that they could assessed by Nigerians.

He appreciated the PDP flag-bearer for making a blueprint for the country, saying that it signposted the preparedness of a man ready to salvage the country.

Okowa said that Atiku possessed the needed experience and the political will to turn things around for the nation, and urged Nigerians to support the PDP’s rescue mission.

“We cannot allow people who are not experienced enough to man the affairs of this country at this critical time.

“I am proud to be one man who is ready to work with a strong belief in Nigeria, a bridge-builder and a man who is ready to take Nigeria from the depth of where we have found ourselves to the proper place that we ought to be as a nation.

“I thank God because Atiku believes in the restructuring of this nation, and with him, our country will develop faster when the states control more resources.

“Thank God we have a man who already has his policy document ‘My Covenant With Nigerians’, and I challenge other candidates to show to Nigerians what they want to do for the nation.

“I believe that Nigerians are lucky at this moment to have a man who is ready to take us out of where we are now as a nation.

“It is not enough to appear on television to say one thing or the other; it is not enough to be on the social media; they must present to Nigerians what they want to do so that they can be judged going into the future,” he said.

He further stated that Nigeria was ‘very sick’ and needed a party that could ‘heal’ it, adding that PDP was the only party that was competing strongly in every geopolitical zone in the country.

He urged leaders of the party to be truthful and show more commitment by going back home to work for the victory of the party at the polls.

RELATED NEWS