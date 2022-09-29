By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the People’s’ Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has reinstated his commitment to peaceful conduct before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

Atiku also noted that as politicians participating in the elections, all those participating in the polls owe themselves and the nation a responsibility to be committed to the terms of the peace accord signed in Abuja, on Thursday.

In a tweet on his verified twitter handle, @atiku said, “Today at the signing of the National Peace Accord.

“It is a patriotic duty that we owe the country and a duty I’m personally committed to. I also believe, personally that our roles as democrats should be established on the fidelity of fair and credible elections.”

Earlier, the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation in a statement signed by Spokesman for the campaign, Dr. Daniel Bwala, said the campaign remains focused on the task ahead.

He said the campaign’s attention has been drawn to a press statement by Chief Chinemerem Madu, a NEC member of the PDP of an alleged plan by some persons both within and outside the party to conduct press conference or issue a press release, calling for the removal or resignation of the National Chairman of the party.

Bwala said, “Whatever the plans are, they are intended, in the statement of Chief Chinemerem, to create a distraction from the collective efforts by the party and its members to execute a rescue Nigeria project.

“Our campaign council members were inaugurated yesterday during the launching of books about our flag bearer, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar.

“For all intent and purposes, we are set to commence our campaigns hence the alleged plan to destabilize the efforts.

“The kickoff drew large support and participation of our members as well as willing Nigerians with renewed resolve to work towards delivering on our mandate.

“Make no mistake, as a party we have moved on to what is ahead of us and refused to be distracted by any unnecessary distraction or drama.

“We call on our members to be aware of what lies ahead of us, the energy and enthusiasm it requires to execute with passion and precision the project that lies ahead. The promise of our ticket to the Nigerian people is quite clear and is designed to lead this country out of the doldrums.

“Our members at all levels are called upon to embark on community mobilisation and engage various groups as we look to win the undecided voters. The stakes are high; there is no sitting on the fence.

“As Nigerians go to the polls they would decide on their choices along the lines of superior promise on security, education, infrastructure, unity, economy etc. Pundits, experts are of the opinion that our candidate presents the best alternative for Nigeria.

“Our economic blueprint is adjudged as the best by experts and professionals. We are committed to this onerous task.” End

