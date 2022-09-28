John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has kicked off his 2023 Presidential campaign with a public presentation of three books written in his honour.

The books are: “ The Story of Atiku Abubakar, Landmark Constitutional Law Cases in Nigeria( 2004-2007), the Atiku Abubakar cases and lastly, Restructuring as a pathway to national Unity and development “

The books detailed his personal story about his birth, academics, public service and foray into politics and his stewardship as Vice President, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Senate Minority Leader and Chief host at the event, Philip Aduda, in his welcome address also urged aggrieved PDP members not to turn their back against the party, adding that “ Only a strong United PDP will help to actualize the aspirations of Nigerians in 2023”

Chairman of the organizing committee and former Governor of Adamawa state, Boni Haruna, in his welcome remarks, described Atiku Abubakar as a “ shy person” whose desire is to take Nigeria to a better place.

Haruna who took over from Atiku Abubakar as Governor of the state, said the PDP flag bearer struggled as an orphan before rising to the current height.

He noted that the books were written to correct the “ wicked lies and rumours peddled against the former Vice President which had remain unchallenged in public domain for several years.

He also described Atiku as the most hunted politician in Nigeria’s political history

Haruna declared that as governor, he never took security votes nor shared it with the former Vice President as mischievous politicians bent on spreading falsehood were spreading.

He also dismissed speculations that Adamawa state funded the construction of the American University, Yola, an institution belonging to the former Vice President

He noted that these are “part of the dangerous rumours that caused misunderstanding of the personality of Atiku Abubakar, which has been corrected in the book”

The event which took place at the International Conference Center, Abuja, attracted the party’s chieftains from across the country.

The occasion was chaired by former Vice President Namadi Sambo.

RELATED NEWS