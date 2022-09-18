.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group of Northerners, the Arewa Solidarity Group, has organised a special prayer for the success of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Kaduna state gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Uba Sani in the 2023 election.

The group also prayed for an end to the insecurity that is bedevilling the nation, “which is the product of the past administration of the PDP.”

During the special prayer in Kaduna weekend, the National Coordinator of the group, Abdullahi Muhammed Jika said that the essence of the special prayer is for the security, peace and stability of the country.

” As patriotic citizens, it has become important to organise special prayer for the economic and political stability of the country, especially now that the nation is moving towards the electioneering campaign period. This is the period that the country needs more prayers than before, and all hands must be on deck to ensure that we have successful elections come 2023,” he said.

He said, the group organised the prayers to seek spiritual intervention for Tinubu’s presidential ambition and Uba Sani’s gubernatorial ambition, and other governors like AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Bello Masari of Katsina and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara states.

The National Coordinator called on politicians to observe the rules of the game and to ensure that their campaigns are issue based in the interest of the nation and the citizenry.

According to Jika who chaired the joint Muslim and Christian special prayers, ” the group believes that Tinubu’s presidential ambition and Uba Sani’s gubernatorial ambition will become a reality by seeking the blessings of God.”

He described Tinubu and Uba Sani as trusted and tested leaders who have touched lives and redefined leadership in and out of political positions.

Jika also said that both the Kwara, Zamfara and Katsina state governors have also in the last few years of their administration proven to be good and trusted leaders.

He called on Nigerians to be wise in their political decisions come 2023 and not to return Nigeria to the PDP era

