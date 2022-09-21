.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Senator representing Imo East Senatorial district, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Osita Izunaso, All Progressives Congress, APC, (Imo West) have made the final list of the Senatorial candidates of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the 2023 general elections.

The names appeared in the INEC’s final list for the candidates of the 2023 national elections, published on Tuesday by the commission.

Also, top among the Senatorial candidates, include a former House of Representative member, Uche Onyegucha, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, (Imo East), Alex Mbata of the (APC, Imo East), Jones Onyeriri ( PDP Imo West), Patrick Ndubueze (APC, Imo North) Ifeanyi Araraume Jr. (LP, Imo North) and thirty-six others.

Also, top among the House of Representatives candidates include the spokesperson of the Coalition of the United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, (PDP, Ideato North/South), Obinna Onwubuariri(PDP, Isiala/Mbano/Onuimo), Ikenna Elezianya (PDP, Owerri North/Municipal/West)

Ugonna Ozuruigbo (PDP, Nwangele/ Nkwerre/Isu/Njaba).

Others include Uju Kingsley (PDP, Oguta/Ohaji-Egbema/Oru West) Eugine Dibiagwu (APC, Oguta/Ohaji-Egbema/Oru West) Princess Mirian Onuoha, (APC, Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/Onuimo) and among hundred and twenty others.

