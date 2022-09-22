Tasks members to be committed to party ideology

The Interim National Working Committee (NWC)of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in United Kingdom has inaugurated the UK Chapter of the Campaign Council for the 2023 elections in Nigeria.

The event, held at the Methodist church Camberwell, United Kingdom was part of the move by the UK Chapter of the party spread its diaspora and grassroots mobilisation.

Chairman of the Interim committee, Mr Tunde Doherty, said the reason for inaugurating the council is to bolster the activities of the APC both in united Kingdom and Nigeria saying notable party members and chieftains in the UK had laid a solid foundation that would lead to the success of the campaign council.

Doherty added that members of the newly constituted campaign council were drawn from various groups including, Tinubu Support Organization (TSO) Tinubu Support Group(TSG)South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT,), Christian Network for Asiwaju (CNA) Real Jagaban People (RJP), Hope 2023 group, Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA,) Female in Leadership and Empowerment (FILAE,) National Coalition Tinubu Support Group (NCTSG, )National Coalition All Support Group( NCASG,)Iyaloja- -General Women Network for Tinubu Shettima 2023,and APC Professional women Council Diaspora among others.

Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Education, who is also the APC National Director Professional Women Council, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo is the Special Guest at the event.

She said the gathering would provide the needed opportunity for women to be actively involved in politics, while assuring that the APC government headed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president will make the 35% women appointees a reality.

Soyombo also urged members of the newly constituted campaign committee to be forthright in the new their respective assignments.

Doherty also hailed the efforts of past leaders of the organization that had played pivotal roles in sustaining the ideology of the party in UK.

Members of the newly inaugurated campaign council include Hon. Olumuyiwa Adesua as the Director General, Bukola Apena as deputy DG, Ayokunle Agunbiade as the secretary, Hajia Ayisat Gbajabiamila as Director of Media, Dr. Olufemi Obakarounwi as the Director of Organisation, Ifeoma Nwankwo as the Director of Finance, Reverend Abayomi as the Deputy director of Organisation, Hon. Gbenga Ogundipe as the Director of New Media.

“Prosecuting this agenda will require our time, skills, resources and loyalty.It is my conviction also that members of the campaign council will contribute to the success of this assignment” Doherty sai

