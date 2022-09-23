THE Interim National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the United Kingdom has inaugurated the UK Chapter of the Campaign Council for the 2023 elections in Nigeria.

The event, held at the Methodist church Camberwell, United Kingdom was part of the move by the UK Chapter of the party spread its diaspora and grassroots mobilisation.

Chairman of the Interim committee, Mr Tunde Doherty, said: “The reason for inaugurating the council is to bolster the activities of the APC both in United Kingdom and Nigeria saying notable party members and chieftains in the UK had laid a solid foundation that would lead to the success of the campaign council.

“Prosecuting this agenda will require our time, skills, resources and loyalty. It is my conviction also that members of the campaign council will contribute to the success of this assignment.”

The APC National Director Professional Women Council, Mrs Ronke Soyombo said the gathering would provide the needed opportunity for women to be actively involved in politics, while assuring that the APC government headed by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the president will make the 35 per cent women appointees a reality.

Members of the newly inaugurated campaign council include Hon. Olumuyiwa Adesua as the Director General, Bukola Apena as deputy DG, Ayokunle Agunbiade as the secretary, Hajia Ayisat Gbajabiamila as Director of Media, Dr. Olufemi Obakarounwi as the Director of Organisation, Ifeoma Nwankwo as the Director of Finance, Reverend Abayomi as the Deputy director of Organisation, Hon. Gbenga Ogundipe as the Director of New Media.

RELATED NEWS