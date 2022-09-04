Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and Director General, Voice of Nigeria VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu has asked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP to find ways of extricating itself from the existential realities facing it, rather than seeking to accuse the APC of instigating crisis in the erstwhile ruling party.

Specifically, he said APC has no hand in the altercation between the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyiorcha Ayu and Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Okechukwu in a chat on Sunday in Abuja noted that as Nigerians continue to reflect on the polity barely 24 days to the kick-off political campaigns for the 2023 general elections, “the PDP has boxed itself into irretrievable tight corner”.

He regretted that instead of sitting down to address the various challenges confronting their party, PDP leaders are busy passing the buck and blaming the APC.

Okechukwu recalled how the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to Ayu, Mr Simon Imobo ‘Tswam, had cited posts purportedly credited to APC insinuating that Ayu said he could not take on a man who could not father a child and other unprintable innuendos against Gov. Wike.

Okechukwu lambasted Dr Ayu for accusing APC of sponsoring mischievous posts against him.

He dismissed insinuations that APC is fuelling the PDP crisis and urged Ayu to avoid buck-passing and blame game, stressing that doing so amounts to transfer of misplaced aggression.

Okechukwu stated; “Methinks that Dr Ayu, being a social scientist is experienced enough to know that once covenant of national integration is breached, it unleashes antithesis of unimaginable proportion naturally on the culprits.

“The PDP national chairman should leave APC out of the confusion he plunged his party into when he deliberately betrayed the South and Governor Nyesom Wike by extension. Blame game and transfer of aggression are not the answers to Ayu’s odd consensus.”

Expatiating on his postulation of ‘Ayu’s Odd Consensus’, Okechukwu explained that “Ayu’s Odd Consensus is the willing unpatriotic breach of the subsisting rotation of power from North to South convention by Ayu and his presidential candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar.

“Secondly, the duo have reached the odd consensus that Atiku is not likely to win the 2023 presidential election. This is why they rejected the minor palliative of placating Governor Nyesom Wike and others who were hurt by the breach. Otherwise, if they were sure of victory, Ayu could have willingly stepped down long ago, and wait for juicier slots post-2023 presidential election victory like SGF, and hence, close the huge failure fracture starring them in the face consequent upon the betrayal of the South”, he added.

Okechukwu maintained that “Ayu’s Odd Consensus that there is no need bargaining away the lofty chairmanship of the PDP with N14 billion heist, when he is not sure of victory is Ayu’s pragmatic guardrail.

“Thirdly, Ayu and his co-travelers odd consensus heavy reliance to raise votes via fault lines is being blocked by patriots like PDP’s children, APC’s Northern Governors Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and a host of others who reason that it is not fair and just for the North to hand over to the North.”

He noted that “analyses by pundits suggest that PDP’s Children, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) are Achilles heel whittling down the expected support base of Atiku, especially the sophisticated far Northern electorate whom he never represented and the Southern electorate, who yearn for power shift, the traditional stronghold of the PDP since 1999”.

