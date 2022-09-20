Prince Edema

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, OSOPADEC, Hon. Gbenga Edema, has hailed the choice of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the Campaign Coordinator for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the South West.

Edema who described the appointment as apt, said that the move by the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot be faulted owing to the capability and charisma of Akeredolu in the political and administrative circles.

This was contained in a statement issued by him in Akure, the State capital to appreciate Tinubu for Akeredolu’s appointment.

Congratulating Akeredolu on the appointment, he said that the governor’s leadership prowess in the state and the region will undoubtedly ensure victorious outing for APC and its candidates.

“The appointment of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the Tinubu-Shetima Presidential Campaign Council’s campaign coordinator in South West is appropriate acknowledgement of his exceptional and astounding accomplishments as well as the model leadership he has displayed as the Governor of Ondo State.

“The appointment confirms to us in Ondo State what a gold fish the governor truly is.

“His position on important societal issues has undoubtedly sharpened the country’s political landscape and as well changed course of events.

“The dexterity of Asiwaju in picking stars which Akeredolu stands for is an attestation as well as pointer to what and how the cabinet of Tinubu will look like as president.

“Akeredolu’s courage and candour will surely be the strength needed to lead APC to victory which must have been among many attributes, Asiwaju must have seen in him.

“His appointment will further galvanize and cement the unity being experienced in Ondo State APC and this will be replicated in the south west ahead of the polls.”

“With the heartfelt gratitude to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidate, I and my family heartily congratulate Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Edema added that Akeredolu’s appointment was received with endless joy as a good omen towards charting a way forward to mobilise the people of the South West region to vote massively for the APC in 2023.

He added that the choice was also consistent with Tinubu’s penchant for excellence and his vision, which included securing the enthronement of peace, love, and unity as well as assuring the welfare of the populace.

