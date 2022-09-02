,

By Bashir Bello

Tragedy struck residents of Idan Zakara village, Dabuwaran Ward, Kaugama Local Government Area of Jigawa State when two sisters drowned inside a pond.

The information available to journalists has it that the incident happened when the duo while on their way returning from the farm and decided to wash their bodies from a local pond.

Spokesperson, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Jigawa State Command, CSC Adamu Shehu said the victims were drowned in the process inside the pond which was filled to the brim.

CSC Shehu also confirmed one other person identified as Magaji Sani dead after drowning in surface water in Gujungu Town.

According to him, “On Friday, 16th of September 2022, at about 13000hrs, one Magaji Sani, aged 25 of Sabon Garin Takanebu, Miga LGA was reportedly drowned in surface water in Gujungu Town.

“The incident occurred when he was swimming, alongside other swimmers in the water that was caused by the heavy flood in the area. Efforts to rescue him alive by his co-swimmers proved futile until local divers were invited to the scene by NSCDC personnel Gujungu Outpost to assist with the rescue.

“Sadly, after frantic effort, his body was finally recovered from the water and certified dead.

“The body was thereafter released to his family members and buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

“Similarly, two Sisters, Jamila Rabi’u (14) and Rabi Rabi’u (12) of Idan Zakara village, Dabuwaran Ward, Kaugama LGA were equally drowned on Wednesday, 14th day of September 2022 at about 1730hrs.

“The young girls were coming back from the farm and decided to wash their bodies from a local pond that was filled to the brim and unfortunately got drowned.

“The sisters were certified dead at the Kaugama General Hospital and handed over to their parents for burial” CSC Shehu however stated.

