Ejike Egbuagu, founder 1952 Africa

By Juliet Ebirim

Creative incubator, 1952 Africa have showcased five Nigerian artistic talents, following two months of mentorship and empowerment through a residency programme in Lagos. The first edition of the programme culminated in an exhibition of select works which held recently at the 1952 Africa office in Lekki, Lagos.

Dedicated to raw and authentic African art, culture and history, 1952 Africa is a non-profit private space supporting all forms of artistic expression out of Africa. Over 25 artworks, mostly oil paintings on canvas, were showcased by the five artists — Janet Adenike, Oluwaseun Solomon, Ademola Ojo, Ntiense Tom-Udom, and Jane Ugah.

“When these guys went through the very difficult process of being selected, we knew they had talents from the start. I’m amazed by how honest the process has been for them and how they’ve been so open with their realities. Some of these artists shared some of their deepest, darkest experiences.” Founder of 1952 Africa, Ejike Egbuagu says.

“We recognise that there is a need for the African artist to be valued and acknowledged within the international art space. We strive to change the narrative in this area by showcasing their talents, promoting their work and ensuring their art is priced at the international value.” he added.

