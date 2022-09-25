By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

One hundred Persons With Special Needs in Kaduna State that are supported by the State APPEALS have assured of their determination to utilize the financial support and the training to become self-employed.

The Communication Officer Kaduna APPEALS Muhammad Bashir stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday.

Muhammad Bashir explained that APPEALS organised an interactive session between the beneficiaries and the service providers in Kaduna in order to guide them on the process.

He explained that two of the representatives of persons with special needs and also beneficiaries of the programme, Mallam Haruna Abubakar and Rukayya Aliyu pledged to utilize what they have learned for the development of the agricultural sector.

“They also commended Governor Nasir Ahmed Elrufai’s administration for supporting Persons With Special Needs to become self-dependents in the state,” he said.

“Coordinator of APPEALS, Dr. Yahaya Aminu explained that the one hundred Persons With Special Needs are part of the one thousand seven hundred being supported under women and youth APPEALS project”.

“It is in line with the social inclusion and social safeguard policy of Kaduna State Government to support them,” he said.

Muhammad Bashir further explained that the persons with special needs were trained on Business Development Services, they have also assisted with Corporate Affairs Commission registration and supported with grant of two million nairas each of them.

On his part, the Deputy Director Kaduna State Disability Board Affairs ,Mr. Hassan Suleiman said giving one hundred Persons With Special Needs support to participate in agric-businesses by APPEALS will go along way to make them to stand on their own.

“Developing mental and physical capacity of Persons With Special Needs would take them off the streets and make them among the employees of labour,”he said.

“I assured that the beneficiaries would fully utilize what they have learned during the training to improve their income, to get acceptance in the societies and also be equal with anyone in their communities”.

Mr. Hassan Suleiman commended APPEALS for an excellent project aimed at improving the welfare particularly for persons with special needs with necessities to become independent in Kaduna state.

