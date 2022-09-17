.

A 17-year-old Arije Dare has been arrested for defiling two of his neighbour’s children, aged four years old, at Ikoya/Ilutitun road, Okitipupa, area of the state.

The Police spokesperson Odunlami said the victims “were playing in their compound at Ikoya/Ilutitun road, Okitipupa, when one Arije Dare went to their house to get water, met the children in the house and lured them to an uncompleted building and defiled them.

“Three days after, one of the girls complained of pains. When her mother inquired from the daughter, she mentioned the suspect as the culprit.

The police image maker said “during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. He will soon be charged to court.

