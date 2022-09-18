By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Government has warned that 10,000 buildings would be demolished to realize the Aba master plan which will improve the economic and aesthetic potentials of the city.

Vanguard gathered that the state government is partnering with the United Nations Human Settlement Programme, UN Habitat, Team, to restart the state structural plan which was initiated 30 years ago by the first military administration of Abia state, Group Captain Frank Ajobena.

Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, Dr. Chidi Onwuchuruba, who disclosed this at a three day stakeholders’ meeting with the UN-Habitat Team in Aba, noted that successive administrations in the state had made efforts to demolish illegal buildings and sanitize the city according to the master plan, but couldn’t achieve the dream.

Describing the structural plan as a legacy project with multiple positive effects, Onwuchuruba commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for restarting the 30 year old dream for the state and charged the people to embrace it.

He warned residents of the state against harassing, intimidating and arresting town planning officials who visit building sites to monitor compliance with guidelines.

The Commissioner urged property owners to build according to specifications to avoid building collapse, warning that those who contravene the building code would face the wrath of the law.

His words; “People building should find a better place and build according to the rules. Whenever you see the Urban Planning Authority personnel, they are probably checking on compliance with the rules; so, don’t arrest or harass them. By the year, 2000, the then Governor Orji Uzor Kalu administration set up a committee to see how to sanitize the city.

“The committee, which I was part of, reported that 1,500 buildings needed to be knocked down but he was unable to implement it. By 2009, during the tenure of Theodore Orji, he set up another committee to review the state of building developments in Aba. The committee Theodore Orji set up reported that a whopping number, 4,500 buildings, needed to be knocked down in Aba. Theodore Orji could not implement it. One day, a governor, who will have the will power to implement such a report, will knock down over 10,000 buildings in Aba.”

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, Mr. Ikechi Aaron, explained that the ministry is committed to the realization of the project in record time as there would be continuous brainstorming by stakeholders to ensure that Abia cities become the Dubai of Nigeria and Africa.

He urged relevant stakeholders to provide correct data that would produce an accurate structural plan for the state.

Earlier, United Nations Habitat Team Leader, Dr. Omoayena Odunbaku, commended the resolve of the state government to realize the structural plan, stressing that the plan is key to the developmental trajectory of the state.

