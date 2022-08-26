Zinoleesky became a raving act in Nigeria’s street music scene in 2019 and rose to stardom that same year with the catalog named, Popo, which boldly addressed social inequity.

His other popular songs include; Gone Far, Kilofeshe, Caro and love-esque Ampiano jam, “Loving You” – a chart-topping single which is a street anthem.

Full Lyrics

Intro

(Drink garri, welda your brain go calm down)

(I dey smoke igbo?)

Hmmm hmmm

Hmm hmm

Niphkeys

Verse 1

I be person pikin

I get feelings too

My mind is split in two

I love you but I love sleeping too

Girl you can just tell me, if you cant deal with you

So many other guys won chill with you

Bridge

Now I just want to marry her

Wan buy her designers

Check your window, ka rira

It’s been like 4 days ta rira

I don upgrade my terminal

2 shorties mapami now

You know say I sabi now

My song is sweet like ribena

Pre-Chorus

Mummy and daddy jo

Boys and girls jo

Omode kpelu agbalaga

Oloyun ton lo si ante natal

Anywhere me I go

Say dem love my flow

Dem say Zino getti lamba

Omode wey gettie raba ahh

Chorus

I be inside playing call of duty

Loving you be my call of duty

Say for loving two, I’m guilty

This all I’m wanting

Simisola wants Sex

I’ve gotten a girl obsess

Verse 2

Girl, you have to bring your friends

‘Cause they all have to meet my friends

And we have a show by ten

So, we have to leave by then

Oh, abi dem no get idea

But I no too dey show myself

Bridge

Now I just want to marry her

Wan buy her designers

Check your window, ka rira

It’s been like 4 days ta rira

I don upgrade my terminal

2 shorties mapami now

You know say I sabi now

My song is sweet like ribena

Chorus

Mummy and daddy jo

Boys and girls jo

Omode kpelu agbalaga

Oloyun ton lo si ante natal

Anywhere me I go

Say dem love my flow

Dem say Zino getti lamba

Omode wey gettie raba ahh

Bridge

Maa poltergeist I sneak up on you

Me I no fit give up on you

Abi make I use ninja

Baby mabami ja

Outro

It’s like playing call of duty

Loving you be my call of duty

Say for loving two, I’m guilty

