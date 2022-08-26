Zinoleesky became a raving act in Nigeria’s street music scene in 2019 and rose to stardom that same year with the catalog named, Popo, which boldly addressed social inequity.
His other popular songs include; Gone Far, Kilofeshe, Caro and love-esque Ampiano jam, “Loving You” – a chart-topping single which is a street anthem.
Full Lyrics
Intro
(Drink garri, welda your brain go calm down)
(I dey smoke igbo?)
Hmmm hmmm
Hmm hmm
Niphkeys
Verse 1
I be person pikin
I get feelings too
My mind is split in two
I love you but I love sleeping too
Girl you can just tell me, if you cant deal with you
So many other guys won chill with you
Bridge
Now I just want to marry her
Wan buy her designers
Check your window, ka rira
It’s been like 4 days ta rira
I don upgrade my terminal
2 shorties mapami now
You know say I sabi now
My song is sweet like ribena
Pre-Chorus
Mummy and daddy jo
Boys and girls jo
Omode kpelu agbalaga
Oloyun ton lo si ante natal
Anywhere me I go
Say dem love my flow
Dem say Zino getti lamba
Omode wey gettie raba ahh
Chorus
I be inside playing call of duty
Loving you be my call of duty
Say for loving two, I’m guilty
This all I’m wanting
Simisola wants Sex
I’ve gotten a girl obsess
Verse 2
Girl, you have to bring your friends
‘Cause they all have to meet my friends
And we have a show by ten
So, we have to leave by then
Oh, abi dem no get idea
But I no too dey show myself
Bridge
Now I just want to marry her
Wan buy her designers
Check your window, ka rira
It’s been like 4 days ta rira
I don upgrade my terminal
2 shorties mapami now
You know say I sabi now
My song is sweet like ribena
Chorus
Mummy and daddy jo
Boys and girls jo
Omode kpelu agbalaga
Oloyun ton lo si ante natal
Anywhere me I go
Say dem love my flow
Dem say Zino getti lamba
Omode wey gettie raba ahh
Bridge
Maa poltergeist I sneak up on you
Me I no fit give up on you
Abi make I use ninja
Baby mabami ja
Outro
It’s like playing call of duty
Loving you be my call of duty
Say for loving two, I’m guilty