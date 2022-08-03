Light Ihesiulo, Founder, Longnetics

By Chris Onuoha

A young and vibrant chief executive, Light Ihesiulo, founder of Lognetics is set to disrupt the digital world with his creative ability. His love for innovative science started from a young age.

Growing up, he was very creative with his hands, as he would build architectural prototypes with cardboard papers, recycle unused toys, and fix broken things. “Doing all these, I considered my space sacred, that no one is allowed except by permission,” Light said.

And that sums his creative nature. He went into programming learning, HTML, JavaScript, CSS among others. He also learned Python to try embedded systems, the likes of Arduino chips. He made a few things that he considered his simple innovations. He found in all these interesting, innovative, and fun.

He also acquired more knowledge in design software, starting with photoshop and currently, he has over 25 advanced design software he has mastered. All of these have helped him to posses the perfect visual ability to blend creative style into digital and virtual Identity.

In a chat with top fliers magazine, he explained how he feels about learning saying, “I am addicted to knowledge”. He aims at creating a disruptive system that will revolt against the norm while building a better atmosphere for all kinds of businesses.

Doing so much and having a hard time taking all kinds of jobs by himself, he decided to contract few of these jobs to friends, and this created a transition from being a design agency that was personal to a branding agency that offers services. And now, he has established a tech company that offers a lot more from services to products. It is amazing how he has been able to manage the company through its transitions and still scale up the business.

Lognetics believes that technological solutions are the future, and that’s why they choose the responsibility of finding creative ways to solve the problems that businesses can face.

Longnetics have a team of experts that work every day with innovative tools. They believe it is their responsibility to update and control the information overload. The company has about 30 staff including its executives and team leads.

He stated that, “Building a teachable team is very important. With this, you can understand how I have been able to manage not just my business but the team also,” says Ihesiulo.

With all He has been able to put in place at a very young age, we can only root for him and wish him the best.

