By Paul Olayemi

PROMINENT Urhobo leaders and chieftains of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Delta State, Chief Philip Eyagomare and Chief Emiko Umude have assured the APC Delta Central Senatorial candidate, in next year’s election, Okakuro Ede Dafinone of their readiness to support him, saying that he is most qualified to represent the Urhobo nation at the Senate.

Eyagomare who gave Chief Ede Dafinone a rousing welcome in his home when the award-winning chartered accountant visited him yesterday to consult at his Ovorie Ovu home, in Ethiope East Local Government Council, Delta State, described Dafinone as very fit to represent the people of Delta central.

According to him, “I have known you for a very long time and you are a good person who is always ready to listen to his people. Even if you had not come to visit me, I would have still worked for you,” he said while responding to the purpose of the former NEXIM board member visit to seek his support.

He added that the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has done marvellously well in Delta Central, so Urhobos cannot lower the standard now.

“It’s your turn, we need someone who can fit into the position of the DSP Omo-Agege. He has done marvellously well in representing us at the Senate and I know you are very fit to represent us” he said.

Speaking also when Ede Dafinone Campaign Organisation (EDCO) led by its Director General, Chief Barr Adelabu Bodjor visited Chief Emiko Umude at his Enerhen residents in Uwvie Local Government Area of Delta State, noted that the shoes Dafinone is about to step on are a very big one, adding that he is eminently qualified to give the people of Delta central effective representation at the senate haven distinguished himself in his chosen carrier

“You aspire to wear the shoe of your father and that of the DSP which are very big shoes. I know you have the capacity and experience to fit into those shoes. You are the most competent person at this moment to represent us.

Addressing the huge crowd who had come to welcome him at Ovorie Ovu and Enerhen, Chief Dafinone noted that it was proper for him to seek their support ahead of the election, noting that he can’t represent the people effectively without knowing them.

According to him, “when we get to the Senate, we will continue to come back to see and consult you. I am for effective representation, I most know those that I am representing.”

Chief Ede Dafinone also had a brief stopover at the service of song mass for late Prince Samuel Okotie in Sapele.

