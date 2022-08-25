By Ruth Orji

IN most formal settings, sending emails, writing proposals, memos, technical and non-technical reports are the norm. If you always have to do this, you may want to learn the best ways to carefully construct your paragraphs so that they stand out.

Three things that are required in your paragraph to make it effective are:

1. a topic sentence

2. coherence

3. adequate development

Applying these to your paragraphs makes your writing have unity.

Let’s examine what it means to have a topic sentence. A topic sentence is that one sentence that contains the central idea of your paragraph. Do not confuse this with the thesis statement, which refers to one sentence in your introductory paragraph (mostly in an essay) that captures the essence of and sets the tone for the entire essay. Despite having a thesis statement in the opening paragraph, the body paragraphs should each contain a topic sentence, which should give a hint on the thrust of that paragraph.

The topic sentence is useful because it helps you to keep only one idea to a paragraph. Every other sentence you write in a paragraph is a supporting sentence, which should lend more credence to your topic sentence. If your supporting sentences begin to include fresh ideas, then they no longer belong to that paragraph. You can simply move them to a new paragraph and create a topic sentence that captures the key idea. Doing this helps you to ensure that your writing is effective. Please keep in mind that not all topic sentences are explicitly captured in the paragraphs; sometimes, great writers can leave them implied, but all through the paragraph you can tell what the central idea is. If you are a beginning writer, you may want to start with writing out your topic sentence so that it guides the rest of your supporting sentences.

Coherence gives linking to your sentences. A paragraph devoid of coherence cannot be understood by your reader, so aim for making your sentences beautifully connect and tie in with the previous and following sentences. To achieve coherence in your writing, use transition words that help to link preceding sentences to the following ones. All transition markers serve different purposes; some show time (before, after, now, then, when); addition (in addition, additionally, furthermore, another, also); reason/purpose (because, in order to, as a result of, for); and contrast (notwithstanding, but, in spite of, however). This is not an exhaustive list; in fact, I have only scratched the surface. Using transition markers appropriately and modestly helps your writing stand out and gives coherence to your work because one thought would clearly lead to the other. Yet another thing that gives coherence to your paragraph is the use of synonyms and repeating of key words.

To adequately develop your paragraph, supply details to prove your topic sentence. One way to do this is to give examples of what you mean in your topic sentence. You could also explain, cite illustrations, or give statistics.Doing this will help you to ensure that you have fully given the required details for your paragraph. Except in some email situations, a one-sentence paragraph will not make your writing effective – it will leave your reader looking for more information.

Consider this paragraph example and see if you can identify the three key ingredients that make it an effective paragraph:

The cost of living in Lagos is getting increasingly higher. Prices of food items are hitting the roof.Consequently, many people no longer cook at home but decide to eat out because the cost of gas and other food supplies are unbearably expensive. Even so, they cannot afford to eat quality meals and because of this people do not gun for three square meals – they settle for less, based on what they can afford. Also, because salaries are not being reviewed, people have to still make do with what they have always had even as they contend with soaring prices. Thus, living in Lagos is now a big deal.

Apply these principles and make your paragraphs effective.

92 Most Commonly Spelt Words

When we write, we may sometimes take it for granted that some words are wrongly spelt. Take a look at the following words and save them for your future reference:

Absence Accidentally Accommodate

Achieved Acknowledge Acquainted

Addresses Aerial Aggravate Aggregate

Agreeable Amateur Analysis Antarctic

Appearance Appropriate Arctic Argument

Athletic Arrangement Awful Automation

Ascend Anxiety Bachelor Beginning Believed

Beneficial Benefited Breathe Budgeted

Business

Courteous Committee Conscientious Convenience

Deceive Dissatisfied Desperate Despicable

Exaggerated Exhausted Excellent Exercise

Foreign Forty Familiar Fulfilled.

*Dr. Oji is a Senior Lecturer of English at the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos

