… Reaches out to pregnant women in Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigerian women joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, Micronutrient Laboratories Limited, producers of the vitamin and minerals fortification mix Cognito Micronutrient Powder, has urged pregnant women to ensure adequate care for their nutrition and fortify their bodies with essential micronutrients.

Making this call during an event to mark this year’s World Breastfeeding Week at the Eti-Osa Maternal and Child Centre, Lagos, Micronutrient Laboratories also encouraged women to breastfeed their children exclusively for the first six months of life.

Micronutrient Laboratories Cognito MNP is an essential blend of vitamins and minerals to support bodily functions. It has proven beneficial to the reduction of infant malnutrition in children under five years old. Experts now recommend Cognito MNP to adults as well.

According to the Chief Innovation Officer, Micronutrient Labs Limited, Dr Kenny Acholonu, Cognito MNP responds to a challenge and societal need for local production of micronutrient powder.

Acholonu added: “Cognito assists Nigeria to tackle the problem of micronutrient deficiency. It fortifies food lacking in vital nutrients that many of our citizens eat and serve their children”.

Cognito MNP has been part of the World Bank and Federal Ministry of Health programme to fight the scourge of malnutrition in the country.

The product comprises 15 micronutrients of which 10 are Vitamins and 5 are highly effective minerals needed to fight the deadly scourge of micronutrient deficiencies ravaging nearly 80 million Nigerian children and adults and significantly providing superior, improved health status to this segment of our population.

On her part, the Technical and Regulatory Manager of Micronutrient Laboratories, Mrs. Rachel Amadasun, said the wide acceptance of Cognito MNP has been very uplifting for the company given the detailed attention to all quality and food safety parameters deployed to ensure that the consumer enjoys a wholesome and efficacious product offering.

She explained that the product can be enjoyed by both children and the whole family using the recommended dosages: three sachets per week for children and two sachets per day for all adults above 18 years. It would boost the immune system and reduce the debilitating effects of both bacterial and viral infections.

Also speaking, the Sales and Marketing Consultant, Micronutrient Labs, Maryanne Okoye said they are using the opportunity to create awareness of the need for nursing mothers to breastfeed exclusively and to also recognise the need for them to switch to Cognito after six months to ensure their baby has a good start in life.

Breastfeeding mothers should not be stressed while breastfeeding so that the babies will get the required vitamins and minerals they need from the breast milk.

