Ossai

The Special Assistant on media to the Delta state Governor, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has said on his Facebook page that women needs love not money.

According to Ossai, Women need love, but men need respect.

“It’s the duty of a man to love a woman and for a woman to reciprocate respectfully.

“Women need to feel loved, and men need to feel respected.

Men and women need to understand themselves to live happily.” he said

