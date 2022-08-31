By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – SEVERAL women groups and associations yesterday in Benin City, Edo State called for a nationwide women mobilization for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.



Speaking at a one day Women Submit with the theme: The Role of Women in the Upcoming 2023 Elections organized by the APC Deputy National Treasurer, Hon Omorede Osifo-Marshal in collaboration with Tinubu Mandate Coalition, On her part, APC national woman leader, Dr. Beta Edu urged women to mobilise for the APC and its candidates.



Represented by APC National Ex-Officio, South-West zone, Hon. Olubunmi Orinowo, she said “No better person than Tinubu; Asiwaju is for women, he is the best candidate for the job. Lagos is a mini Nigeria and Asiwaju proved what he can do. He didn’t look at where the people came from but he looked at what they can do to change Lagos and that is why he had people from all over the country irrespective of tribe that worked with him to fix Lagos state.



In his speech, founder, Tinubu Women and Children Foundation, Prince Adamu Ahmed, said Tinubu will do justice to the 35perscent action and other privileges for women if given the opportunity to be president.



“These rights can only be actualised when you have the majority of you in leadership. At this junction, I want to assure you that the man who has never been silent in women advocacy and inclusion in governance will do justice the 35percent affirmative action and other privileges,”



A former lawmaker and chieftain of the party in the state, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon called on women to be foot-soldiers, political ‘Jehovah witnesses’ and ‘protestants’ for Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition, saying he stands above all other presidential candidates.



Obahiagbon, who chaired the summit said Tinubu has made a lot of sacrifices for the survival of democracy, hence he deserves the number one position. “When Rome was burning, where were those who are in the political field today? When the symbol of democracy, Chief Mushood Kasimawo Abiola, was murdered by the state, and when the voice of the people was murdered by the military, we had one man who stood and provided himself. He made great sacrifice, gathered a pro-democracy force to stand against military oppression. He stood against military oppression to an extent that he had to go to exile.



“Tinubu sacrifices his finances to pursue a pro-democracy course. That is the man Nigeria today’s most qualified among all the presidential candidates. A man who struggled for democracy, a man who gave his life for the democracy course.”

Earlier, in her welcome speech, convener of the submit, Osifo-Marshal said the purpose was to bring people of like mind together so that they can all take Tinubu’s message to the nook and cranny of Edo State.

