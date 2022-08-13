By Dennis Agbo

Women groups, Parents and concerned citizens under the platform of Civil Society Organisations in Enugu, protested against Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Nigeria schools.

The Coalition took to the streets in Enugu metropolis, on Thursday, marched from Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium to the Enugu State House of Assembly; to the state Universal Basic Education Authority and even to the Post Primary Schools Management Board, protesting against the sexuality education.

They displayed placards with inscriptions such as: ‘Stop sexualization of our children’; ‘No to Western sex liberation’; ‘Government should protect the innocence of children’; ‘Keep abortion illegal in Nigeria’; life is sacred; among other inscriptions.

At the House of Assembly, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi recalled that there was a previous attempt in 2016 to introduce the Comprehensive Sexuality Education otherwise called Family Life and HIV education in Nigerian schools but was promptly scuttled.

Ubosi also assured the protesting coalition that the recent reintroduction of the bill in the National Assembly is also as good as dead on arrival.

Ubosi told them that the Bill for an Act to introduce preventive measures and teachings of Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SG-BV) into the school curriculum as a compulsory subject for all secondary schools in Nigeria, currently at second reading in the House of Representatives was against Nigerian culture and will not scale through.

Some the protesting groups were Happy Home Foundation, women and youth organisations of the Catholic Church, Enugu, and Federation of Muslim Women Nigeria (FOWAN).

The speaker assured them that he would mobilise his colleagues at the Conference of Speakers to ensure that the bill failed woefully in during constitutional amendments.

He said: “This kind of bill came up during my first tenure in 2016. What is there is that inside the same bill, you won’t see what is there from the outside but inside, you will see their plot to manipulate. So, we had done it before and we shall do it again. As financial secretary of conference of speakers, I will bring it up. We have culture and we shall go by our culture. So, be rest assured that the Enugu State House of Assembly will always stand by the women and their demands. You are our mothers.

“On your prayer that we ensure that this bill is ignored, please, consider it done. The bill is dead on arrival.”

Coordinator of the group, Dr. Regina Akosa, said they were opposed to comprehensive sexuality education in schools because of its moral decadence implication.

She noted that investigations have shown that such books as Basic Sciences for Primary 5 and 6; JSS1-3 Basic Sciences, have diagrams of female and male reproductive organs and texts describing the organs.

She added that this was why children nowadays would always want to experiment and practice what they learnt in the classrooms after school time.

“One cannot use violence to prevent violence. Comprehensive Sexuality Education is outright pornography and as such, promotes violence against the innocence of our children, using explicit and inappropriate images and languages to expose children to sexual themes,” Akosa stated.

