By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu has said that Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State cannot make him resign as Chairman of the party.

He described the call for his resignation by Wike and members of his camp as mere ranting of children who were not available when he and other chieftains formed the PDP.

“Wike and members of his camp calling for my resignation are mere noise makers. They are children who were not around when we laboured to form the PDP,” he said.

Ayu spoke on BBC Hausa on Wednesday, ,insisting that the Presidential candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar does not in any way affect his position as the PDP National Chairman.

“Even if the Presidential Candidate had come from Benue State, it would not have justified the call for my resignation.I stood for election as National Chairman and won for a four year term.I am yet to spend even a year and someone is calling for my resignation.”

“I stood for election and I won the election and I am fixing the party, I have not stolen anything, I have not committed any offence, we would not allow one person to come and spoil the party for us with frivolous calls and conditions.”

“I was elected as PDP chairman for a four year term and I’m not up to one year, so the call for my resignation is uncalled for. The election of Abubakar Atiku as the PDP presidential candidate cannot affect my election as National Chairman, even if the candidate is from Benue state, I stood for election and I was voted for by Nigerians”.

“All that he is doing does not affect me because I know I am fixing the party, I am doing my work diligently, I have not committed any offense, I have not stolen any money, so there is no reason for my resignation When we started the PDP all those ones were children, they were not there, we will not allow one person to become a spoiler, this is our country, so all that is expected of us is to fix the country, provide security and dividends of democracy when we take over power in 2023.”

“Ibrahim Shakarau’s return to PDP is a welcome development, he is a straight forward person, he left his party to come to our party because he knows PDP is the one that will fix the country. Senator Shekarau that has returned and his men would be accommodated in the party’s activities in the state accordingly because they are all PDP men and women now,” he said.

