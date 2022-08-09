Lagosians on path of high standard

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As access to quality healthcare services remain a daunting challenges in Nigeria, a non-profit making organisation, PharmAccess Foundation, weekend, through its Nigeria Country Director, Njide Ndili, said signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, was to to help the Lagos State Government achieve distinction in healthcare services delivery.

While explaining what the MoU intends to achieve, Ndili said it will support 220 public and private health providers within the Lagos State Health Scheme to improve the quality and safety of healthcare services using the internationally accredited SafeCare quality improvement methodology.

The MoU signing was held at the Lagos State Management Agency, which is a contractual agreement with the PharmAccess Foundation to adopt SafeCare standards for quality improvement in health facilities under the Lagos State Health Scheme.

Meanwhile, LASHMA’s leadership and investment in the implementation of quality improvement methodologies by private hospitals and benchmarking the quality of care in Lagos State is unprecedented. This will foster better health outcomes and satisfaction with the quality of services among Ilera Eko enrollees.

It was also made known that it builds on a decade of collaboration between the Lagos State Ministry of Health and PharmAccess Foundation on the adoption and implementation of SafeCare standards in all General Hospitals (GHs) and some primary healthcare centers (PHCs) in the State.

Those present at the signing include, General Manager, LASHMA, Dr Emmanuella Zamba; Head of Operations, LASHMA, Dr Oluwafemi Serrano; Manager, Monitoring and Evaluation, LASHMA, Adetoro Tayo-Adetoro, Country Director, PharmAccess Foundation, Njide Ndili; Director, SafeCare, Dr. Ibironke Dada; and Quality Manager, Dr. Adetayo Adewoyin.

She said: “The Lagos State Health Scheme, LSHS, Quality Improvement Program will help the State achieve distinction in healthcare services delivery and elevate the impact of the scheme.

“This programme will explore different dimensions of quality, employ best practices, and SafeCare’s proven technical approach to guarantee systemic results across the whole spectrum of the LSHS network.”

She also commended the LASHMA management for investing in technical assistance to institutionalize quality in the LSHS network of health facilities, especially private health providers.

The SafeCare standards and quality improvement methodology was created by PharmAccess Foundation, Joint Commission International (JCI), and the Council for Health Service Accreditation (COHSASA) in 2011.

Interestingly, it is the first internationally accredited standard designed for healthcare facilities in resource-restricted settings, including Sub-Saharan Africa.

In a remark, the General Manager of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba said, “The implementation of SafeCare standards across all health facilities is in line with the Agency’s mandate to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Lagos State, by improving key health indices through quality healthcare delivery.

“While we are working hard to ensure more Lagosians are enrolled in the Scheme and more healthcare providers empaneled, we want to reinforce our achievements so far by ensuring that every resident of this great State enrolled on the health insurance scheme, irrespective of their location and status, can enjoy the highest attainable standard of health.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

