By Moses Nosike

Professionals in the Nigerian marketing space recently launched Nigerian Marketing Awards in a bid to redefine how the hardworking marketing professionals should be celebrated in the country.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos during the unveiling of the awards the convener, Mr Tony Agenmonmen, said that the new award initiative is designed to stimulate hardwork, innovation and overall quality in marketing planning and execution in Nigeria.

“Globally, marketing awards are very powerful ways of celebrating the creativity and effectiveness of hardworking individuals and teams in marketing. They are designed to motivate and drive more business while celebrating great work.

According to the former National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) boss, one of the measures put in place to ensure the credibility of the award was to seek the approval of relevant regulatory bodies in the industry, and enlist marketing communications practitioners with proven track records into the award’s selection panel.

“In keeping with the commitment to making the award the biggest and most credible marketing awards in Nigeria, we have obtained the full endorsement of the following industry sectoral groups, to have a full representation in the judging panel: Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN), and the Outdoor Advertisers Association of Nigeria (OAAN),” he added.

Agenmonmen added that winners are expected to emerge from the 31 categories of the Awards, scheduled for November 11, this year.

He explained that the Awards Decision Council, known as the judging panel, comprising of seasoned marketing professionals, and which is expected to be led by Mr. Ekwunife Okoli, a former Guinness Nigeria chieftain, was deliberately infused with some sectoral representation to enhance ownership by the industry.

RELATED NEWS