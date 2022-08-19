I will bring down hotels, arrest people, he roars again

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike says Rivers state ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is excited over emergence of former state Account General, Siminalaye Fubara, as governorship candidate for the 2023 elections because he understands what is going on in the government.

Wike, during Friday’s flag off of his administration’s 12th flyover cited at Mgbuoba, Ozuoba -Ada George Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, also reiterated his determination to crush perceived acts of criminality intended to destabilise the state over the coming elections.

The Governor resounded the warning hours after men of the Operation Sting tactical unit of Rivers State Police Command, allegedly acting under Rivers government directive, invaded and occupied a hotel, one relaxation spot and a fuel retail outlet belonging to Wike’s estranged PDP allies in different locations in Port Harcourt.

He said of Fubara’s governorship ticket, “You must be part of the system to understand the system to continue from where we are going to stop. Not people who just have the idea of wanting to be governor because they want to syphon our money. Thank God that we didn’t give them the ticket.”

He then warned, “Anyone who cares to listen, whether you’re in PDP, APC, you’re in SDP, you’re in Accord or any other party, if I catch you trying to breach the security in this state, you’ll go in for it.

“I will not allow anybody to destabilise this State. We have suffered insecurity and God has helped us together with security agencies to maintain peace. For me, whether it is true or not, I must make sure that I take action.”

Governor Wike said, sadly most people do not take the warning issued in his last state broadcast serious. According to him, he had warned that any hotel or event centre where criminals, cultists are allowed to gather to plot the breach of peace would demolished.

“So, if you know they’re using your hotel, or they’re using your drinking joint as where they’ll be holding meetings, think twice now.

“No amount of propaganda, if you like go to social media that they’re clamping down on you, that’s your business. I will not allow anybody to destabilise this state, because we have suffered insecurity and we have spent money.

“You can’t begin to arrange cultists to meet in your event centres, or your hotels. Pray that I don’t have any hint about that, if I do, I will bring down your hotel, bring down the event centre and I will arrest those people found there and I will prosecute them, heaven would not fall.”

Performing the flag-off, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana noted that the flyover project will definitely add to the beauty and efficiency of the metropolis, by enhancing accessibility.

Gana told Rivers residents at the flag off, “We love your son (Woke). He is a wonderful leader of truth. The man who stands for justice, for equity, for goodness and we love him so much because he is also performing.

“He is delivering development projects for the people of Rivers State. In fact, we are very jealous that you have such a wonderful governor. One of the good things of the governor is that you have enjoyed peace and security under him.”

