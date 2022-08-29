.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The former Kano state governor and incumbent Senator representing the Kano Central Senatorial Zone, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has explained his decision to join the PDP as the final outcome of the Shura Committee former by his supporters.

Shekarau explained that he is not after position or office but working to protect his integrity, dignity and freedom as a citizen.

Delivering an address announcing his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, Shekarau added further that wherever he goes to and there are signs of lack of fairness and justice he will leave.

He publicly announced that he is no more the Senatorial candidate under the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) saying he and all his supporters have moved to the PDP.

“It is not office or position that we are interested in. It is our integrity, dignity and freedom that we are protecting.

“Our political ideology as a group is moved by our commitment to fairness and justice to all. Anywhere we move to and there is no fairness and justice, me and my supporters move along.

“I have since notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of my intention to dump the Senatorial candidacy under the NNPP and completed the due processes.

“We told you our reason since we established a 30-members committee of the Shura members. They sat and came up with this decision we are announcing today” he declared.

