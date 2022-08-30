By Elizabeth Osayande

Worried with the perceived discrimination against female journalists at the work place, an alunma, international visitor leadership programme, IVLP, Kofoworola Belo-Osagie recently organised a training for 21 journalists.

The three-day training that focused mobile journalism -video production/socal media, podcasting, and factchecking, and was held at the centre for international advanced and professional studies, CIAPS, saw the female journalists tools to improve on their working experience, and on how to check misinformation and disinformation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mrs. Belo-Osagie said that while the IVLP Edward Programme for journalists exposed her to the challenges of disinformation on a deeper level, the need to share her knowledge to practicing women journalists informed her decision to organize the training, courtesy of IVLP impact award project.

Her words: ” The choice of women as beneficiaries of the training is informed by the dscimination that women journalists face in the newsroom. In many media houses in Nigeria, few women occupy positions in senior management.

“So by gaining specialised skills that help bridge the digital gap, the journalists will expand the army of professionals in the media/news/information space. They wil also better fight fake mews and produce much needed quality content that support societal development.”

