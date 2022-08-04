.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Dr. Daniel Bwala, spokesperson of the presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar has explained why he boycotted an offer to be the spokesperson of the presidential campaign of the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Bwala, who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, stated that Tinubu promised to make him his campaign spokesperson, but rejected the offer to join Atiki’s 2023 campaign train.

Meanwhile, the former APC member said he didn’t leave the ruling because he was trying to get an appointment in the PDP.

He said, “I left an appointment that was already guaranteed for me by the flagbearer of the APC as his presidential spokesman. These were his promises to me directly, personal and his car, and I understood when he was giving me this promise that even governors could opt for a commitment like that.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flagbearer of the APC promised me that he was going to make me the presidential spokesperson for his campaign and he made the promise few weeks before the primaries and I have witnesses that know themselves that are of high repute in government in the party and around him. This is not even a dispute,” he added.

Bwala, who noted that his memories with Tinubu were sweet, said, “It’s not by comfort, but it will come to a point in your life when you look at the general good of the people. They play religious politics and they flip it and say it’s the PDP that are doing it. You can see the case of fake Bishops.

He however, stated that, in the forthcoming 2023 elections, he would not engage in maligning Tinubu’s image and character.

Bwala, who tipped the PDP candidate as the presidential candidate of choice, described Atiku as a nationalist, who is surrounded by Nigerians from all walks of life; from different religions and backgrounds.

“Atiku is the last politician in Nigeria you can accuse for being nepotistic or for being a religious bigot. Even the fiercest critics can tell you that. If you look at that team that surrounds him you have even less of Northerners.

Abubakar, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Paul Ibe, in Abuja on Thursday, said that the appointment took immediate effect.

Recall that Atiku, on Thursday appointed Bwala and Dino Melaye as his spokespersons for the 2023 presidential campaign.

Bwala, who hails from Adamawa, is a legal practitioner and public affairs analyst.

Melaye, who hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi, was a member of the 8th Senate, who represented Kogi West Senatorial District.

