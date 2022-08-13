By Dennis Agbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu state has disclosed the reason why the has never performed in Enugu state in the previous elections in the state.

According to the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Charles-Solo Ako, the reason for the bad performances were because of the previous leadership of the Party under Dr. Ben Nwoye, whom he alleged was a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, mole in the APC.

According to Ako, whereas the party under Ben Nwoye’s state Chairmanship had about 7, 506 executives of APC in Enugu state, including the 27-man executives in the 17 local government areas, 260 wards and the State Working Committee, SWC, the APC scored only 4000 votes under Ben Nwoye in the 2019 general elections.

“It means that even officials of the party did not vote for the party! What a sellout. The worst is that in Nwoye’s polling unit in Amuri ward of Nkanu West LGA, the party polled only two votes in the 2019 presidential election,” Ako disclosed.

He therefore urged the party members in Nigeria not to take Nwoye seriously, stating that the former state chairman lacks moral and legal authority to speak for and about the party under any guise.

The party in a press briefing in Enugu reacted to a recent statement by Nwoye where he allegedly made disparaging remarks and allegations against the incumbent state chapter of the party led by Barr Ugochukwu Agballah, noting that Nwoye was expelled from the party since May 4, 2022 following alleged anti-party activities.

Ako said Nwoye also lacks electoral and political value to serve as campaign coordinator to a House of Assembly candidate much more the APC presidential candidate like Ashiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

“I need to sound categorically clear that following the antecedents of Nwoye and his known antics of business political mercantile, he lacks both authority and moral dispensation to talk for APC or speak for APC at any organized platform or fora in any disguise whatsoever.

“Nwoye was expelled from our party – The All Progressives Congress on May 4th 2022 following his anti-party activities in accordance with the provisions of APC Constitution, Article 21A Subsections ii, v, vi, vii, ix and x.

“It is therefore funny, ridiculous and a big joke how Nwoye could still be parading himself as a member of our great party in any part of this country.

“We cannot forget in a hurry his business political mercantile using the APC as his conduit pipe in the state while playing a mole and a script of his pay master.

“It is on record that the APC has never won any election in any ward in Enugu State not even Nwoye’s own ward during his stay in the party as the State Chairman of our party. As can be verified, APC scored about 4000 votes in the state during the presidential election in 2019, which is about four percent of the votes,” Ako stated.

The Enugu APC spokesperson alleged that Nwoye’s recent antics was pestering and hanging around the Borno State Chairman of the party – Hon Alli Bukar Dalori for a hook up with the vice presidential candidate of our party – Senator Kashim Shettima in Borno State.

“This is purely an eye service, an orchestrated deceit and a pretense as Nwoye has no political presence or value in his ward or polling booth. He has no political value whatsoever in APC as he has consistently sabotaged our great party in all previous elections. He has always executed his pay master’s assignment – the PDP.

“Recall that at present, he has always been playing advocate to the PDP and any of her principal officers, any moment they are fingered for their numerous misdeeds, bad governance and their insensitiveness to the plight of Ndi Enugu; Nwoye will rise and defend the PDP.”

