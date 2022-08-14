By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has revealed his experience at the Redeemed Christian Church of God 70th annual convention.

RCCG convention tagged ‘Perfect Jubilee’ began on Monday and Obi, for the first time, attended the Holy Ghost Service of the event at the church camp ground along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Mowe, Ogun state.

He was received by the cheering congregation of the church headed by Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye when his presence was officially announced.

The former Anambra governor had a similar experience when the massive congregation cheered him at his visit to the Dunamis International Gospel Center, Abuja.

The church had its “The Judgement Praise Night with Pastor Paul Enenche” at the last Friday in July where Obi was in attendance.

Speaking on his experience at Pastor Adeboye’s church, Obi said it was a moment of joy, strength and love for him at the gathering.

He also relished the warm welcome he received while expressing his gratitude for the opportunity.

Obi said this on his verified Twitter page on Saturday evening.

“Sharing moments of true worship last night with a great congregation at the RCCG Convention was a special experience of joy, strength and love for me.

“I was humbled by the warm welcome, but above all, I am grateful for the opportunity to be in the midst of the brethren,” Obi said.

RELATED NEWS