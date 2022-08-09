By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Timo Werner is set to dump Chelsea as he’s one step away from finalising his return to RB Leipzig.

The German side and English giants Chelsea have already agreed on a deal for the player’s services, with Werner just needing to pass a medical before the move is finalised.

Werner was sold from his soon-to-be club to Chelsea for €45 million in 2020.

He’s set to join his former club in a deal at around €30 million which was completed on the weekend. Werner will complete his medicals on Tuesday evening. according to reports by sky sports.

The 26-year-old forward’s stint at the west London club was considered a flop as he had 89 appearances, scoring 23 goals with 21 assists despite winning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup during his two seasons at Stamford Bridge.