•Says perpetrators ‘ll be prosecuted

THE National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, yesterday, vowed to investigate the pollution of the Osun river and prosecute those found culpable for the pollution.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the Director-General of NESREA, Mr Aliyu Jauro said the agency has received several complaints about the activities of artisanal miners in the area.

Jauro said the agency had intensified its compliance monitoring of the affected areas and noticed a large presence of Chinese miners and artisanal miners who mine and wash the minerals along the river.

He said: “Recently, the Agency has been inundated with several complaints on the resurgence of the activities of artisanal miners in the area raising fears of degradation of the environment, destruction of farmlands and contamination of water sources, especially the Osun River.

“Following the recent reports, the Agency had intensified its compliance monitoring of the affected areas which revealed a large presence of Chinese miners, who with the aid of excavators and related equipment, mine and wash the minerals along or close to river courses.

“There was also high activity of artisanal miners who scavenge surface minerals at abandoned mine pits and wash them in nearby rivers, most of which flow into the Osun river. The river has become more turbid with reddish colouration from the disturbance of mining and washing into the river.

“This is worrisome since the cultural practices at the Osun Grove require contact with the water in the form of drinking, and bathing and people also use the water daily in their homes.

“A full-fledged investigation has been launched and officers from the Headquarters and the south-west zonal office have been in Osun state, collecting water and soil samples which have been taken for laboratory analysis to determine the level of pollution of these activities which will inform our enforcement decisions to protect the life of Nigerians affected by these activities.”

