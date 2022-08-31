By Bashir Bello

The newly posted Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal has on Monday said that he will leave no stone unturned to rid the state of crime and criminality.

This was as he said he would do his best to ensure safety of lives and properties in the state.

CP Lawal stated this during his maiden press briefing after assuming office at the Bompai police headquarters in Kano.

According to him, “We will work to the best of our ability to ensure that Kano State is safe and secured for everyone to live in.

“We therefore need the cooperation, support and encouragement of all, as no stone will be left unturned as far as fighting crimes and criminality is concerned.

“I assumed duty on the 26th August, 2022 as the 43rd Commissioner of Police of Kano State, and on arrival, I met Robust Structures of Policing strategy in the State which we will improve and sustained. Having obtained briefs from the command’s departmental heads, Kano State was carefully studied, demographically crime-mapped and an Action Plan was analytically designed to effectively Police the State.

“I have lectured the Command’s Departmental Heads, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Tactical Commanders and other Supervisory Officers to work in accordance with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and also key into the policing mission and vision of the Inspector General of Police to “restore Police primacy and bequeath to the Nation a modernized, citizen-led, rule of law guided and professional Police Force that Nigerians can truly trust and depend on to achieve the Policing mandate enshrined in Section 4 and 5 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020”, and “give full effect to the concept of Citizen-led Policing by deepening the implementation of Community Policing strategy, addressing ethical and professional issues that impact on trust and partnership between the Police and the Public, and embrace the content of policing in which Police Officers see themselves as compassionate servants of the citizen”.

“Our Policing strategy will revolve around Community-based Policing. “Operation Restore Peace” will replace “Operation Puff Adder” to tackle the menace of Thuggery (Daba), Drug Abuse (Kwaya) and other heinous crimes within the State.

“Therefore, we will partner with all sister security agencies, including the Military, Air Force, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Vigilante Groups, all Voluntary Security Agencies, Special Constabularies in the State and other Critical Stakeholders to ensure more secured and safer Kano State collectively,” CP Lawal however stated.

