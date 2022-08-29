The Chief Executive Officer, Zanzee Spa Beauty, and Style, Salami Bolatito Elizabeth has said that they touch lives through their unique offerings.

According to Salami, the Zanzee Spa Beauty and Style, Black Friday sales offers shoppers “a 50 percent discount on all items in the shop,” adding that “the fifth edition held on November 27, 2020, and was tagged ‘Shop and Chop’ featuring music, dance, and refreshment.”

She said they are giving back to society more than they are taking from it and it will also put more money in the hands of customers who crave good deals all the time.

“COVID-19 was a terrible global health pandemic which culminated in the death of many businesses, stressing however the zanzee Spa beauty style’ as her business is known on Instagram had no cause for worry while the health hazard lingered.

“The nature of my business has always been online even before COVID-19 struck. Social media has been our major marketing space and sales tool in the last few years.

“On my Instagram page @zanzeespabeautynstyle, I showcase new products and interact with my customers. I also back it up with Whatsapp where customers can make direct inquiries and close transactions. And using the service of DHL, we deliver to customers wherever they may reside in Nigeria or any parts of the world,” Salami stated.

The founder of Zanzee Spa Beauty and Style spoke of the impact of the coronavirus on her business venture this way: “Of course, every business was affected in small or big ways. Since there was a lockdown and restriction on movement and gathering, it meant there were fewer social events, and therefore, less incentive for people to buy clothes and fashion accessories. You know that would mean fewer sales,” she emphasized.

“Secondly, zanzee spa beauty style is innovative. We create different collections and we organize one-of-a-kind biggest shopping party frequently,” she added even as shares her dream for the big project in the post COVID-19 era.

“We are broadening our reach so that our customers anywhere in this country can have prompt access to us. Secondly, we are creating all-encompassing collections that will take into consideration even the need of younger people,” stressed Salami Bolatito Elizabeth.

