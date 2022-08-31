By Bashir Bello

KANO – Barely hours after former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s defection from New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, some chieftains who followed him to NNPP have refused to defect with him.

This was as they affirmed their unshaken support for the Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso led New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.

Reading a communique on behalf of the 45 politicians shortly after a meeting, Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi, a House of Representatives member representing Karaye/Rogo federal constituency, said the 45 members who signed the communique, resolved to remain in NNPP to exercise their civic rights as enshrined in the constitution.

Dederi explained that “We jointly and severally remain members of the NNPP Kano state chapter with an unshaken loyalty and determination to carry the party to success in the forthcoming general election. We shall continue to make sacrifices to our great party to further strengthen our party’s support base.

“Already NNPP is unrivaled by any other party followership and focused leadership. This is a fact known nationalize and beyond. We urge all our people to equally continue to cooperate with us so that we can redirect the affairs of our state for the betterment for its people as well as to save the nation from the state of near collapse.

“We recognized the inalienable right of any citizen to make his or her choices in exercising his or her freedom of association as enshrined in our constitution,” Dederi said.

The Rep member added that they joined NNPP because of their conviction about the party’s manifest and principles, noting that “these objected have placed greater emphasis on solutions to the problems facing the country to mere theoretical answers alone.”

He therefore, urged supporters of all the 45 politicians who signed the communique to remain calm and law abiding, assuring that their leaders would never let them down politically.

Among the chieftains include Former Speaker, Kano state House of Assembly and member representing Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure federal constituency, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum and NNPP Senatorial candidate (Kano South) Hon Abdulrahman Sulaiman Kawu Sumaila.

Recall that Shekarau had said that himself and his supporters were defecting from the party over what he described as betray by Kwankwaso’s led NNPP for not accommodating his followers in elective positions for the 2023 Elections.

