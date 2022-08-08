By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has vowed to unleash its venom on those terrorizing South-East region.

The group stated this in a statement titled ‘IPOB-ESN ready to stop Ebubeagu reckless massacre’, signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

IPOB’s warning is coming weeks after some youths were reportedly killed by Ebubeagu operatives in Imo state.

According to the group: “We wish to state unequivocally and openly to all and sundry that IPOB is about to unleash its venom on the terrorists ‘Ebubeagu’ for the countless massacre of our people especially in Imo state.

“The objective for the creation of this murderous outfit is not to stop criminal activities but to harass, intimidate and depopulate innocent Igbo youths, which they have been doing unchallenged for a while now. This evil outfit conducts illegal arrest of people and extort hundreds of thousands of Naira as ransom before their helpless victims are freed.

“Those who are not able to raise the thousands demanded of them for their freedom are killed. This people take as much as N500,000 from their unfortunate victims. We have evidences of those they extorted to bail themselves with such exorbitant amount before they were freed.

“IPOB Leadership has given a matching Order to ESN volunteers to go after the murderous Ebubeagu group and stop them from killing our people.

“Few weeks ago the Ebubeagu operatives murdered 14 innocent Imo youths coming back from traditional wedding in Awo-Mmamma.

“Ebubeagu invaded Izombe town in Oguta LGA of IMO State at the early hours of Saturday being the 6th of August, 2022, shooting sporadically at innocent people without any reason or provocation.

“They abducted over 30 people, took away some cash belonging to some local traders and even their goods. The most worrisome part of it is that, they abducted some masquerades (Okorosha festival men) which is an abomination in Igbo culture ( because Ebubeagu members are alien to Igbo culture). In the end, several houses, vehicles, motorcycles and shops were burnt down.”

