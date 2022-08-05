.

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has said the federal government will not allow itself to be dragged into another burden of borrowings in the name of trying to pay members of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Keyamo made this assertion while speaking during an interview with ‘Politics Today’ on Channels TV on Friday.

He said the federal government has explored all avenues to reach a truce, but the striking ASUU members turned deaf ears.

Keyamo stated that ASUU failed to honour dialogue with the key stakeholders holding the purse of the federal government.

The minister said the government cannot go beyond its capacity, because it is not only ASUU that is feeding from the federal government purse.

