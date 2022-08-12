By Jimitota Onoyume

Ex agitators under the aegis of Urhobo Youth Council, Abuja chapter, have dismissed as untrue allegation by some persons that they were recruited by the amnesty office to counter moves by some ex militants that threatened to unleash mayhem in the Niger Delta region if their demands were not met after a ten day ultimatum they gave.

A statement made available to newsmen by the Chairman Peter K. Aghogho , the Vice Chairman Omega William, and the Secretary, Festus Vwrara said they spoke against the threat and ultimatum of the ex militants because they knew their demands were channeled wrongly.

They said it was only President Muhammadu Buhari that could admit more beneficiaries into the phase 3 of the programme, adding that those demanding the amnesty office to bring them into the programme knew this very well but they just chose to threaten the amnesty office with their ultimatum..

“The believe that Ex-agitator Peter K Aghogho and others are Abuja errand boys, not stakeholders of the PAP but being sponsored by Dikio to attack them, is never true and it islaughable. We fight nobody! And, we can’t support what is wrong, and work against a man who has done good to beneficiaries of the PAP and the Niger Delta youths. “

“Sincerely, Dikio don’t give out money to individuals unlike other past leaders of the PAP whom due to threats and agitations would give out money and later after their tenure in office would be hunted by the EFCC and other related agencies.

What Dikio does is that he operates strategically whereby, sends individuals to schools and other skills acquisition programmes train mentor and employee after which, he employs and empowers them. “

It would be recalled that they had said in several publications that former President Good luck Jonathan approved inclusion of 3,642 Niger Delta ex-agitators to the amnesty program for the 3 phase, adding that this was distributed among various ex agitators in the region by the former Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty programme, PAP, Mr Kingsley Kuku.

The statement further lauded the current Coordinator of the PAP, Col Milland Dixon Dikio, saying they were impressed with his performance so far

