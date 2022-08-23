Director-General of PenCom, Aisha Daniel-Umar

By Rosemary Iwunze

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) said it is committed to ensuring the safety of pension funds, stating that adequate structures have been established in this regard.

Speaking at the 2022 Workshop organized by PenCom for journalists in Lagos, Director-General of PenCom, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, said it is taking strategic steps to encourage more participation of workers from the informal sector of the economy in the Micro Pension Plan in order to expand the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Dahir-Umar who was represented at the Workshop by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Abdulqadir Dahiru, said the theme of this year’s workshop, “Increasing Informal Sector Participation in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS): The case for Micro Pension Plan”, aligns with the Commission’s objective of expanding coverage of the CPS.

She stated that the objective is to bring into the CPS, Nigerians working in the Informal Sector and those who are self employed through the Micro Pension Plan (MPP), noting that: “It is of utmost importance to educate the media on the MPP and enlist your support to make the Plan popular amongst informal sector workers and the self-employed.”

JAN, others to train NYSC members on entrepreneurial skills

By Cynthia Alo

The Junior Achievement Nigeria, JAN, in collaboration with Parthian Partners and GBFoods, has announced the kick off of its annual program, Venture in Management

Program (ViMP), targeted at training National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members on entrepreneurial skills .

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Executive Director, JAN, Foluso Gbadamosi, said the skills will enable the youths thrive in a global economy while transforming them to become conscientious global citizens.

He said, “The ViMP is a week-long program hosted in Lagos Business School and is designed to prepare and equip 100 rigorously selected members of the National Youth Service Corps with skills that will enable them to thrive in a global economy while transforming them to become conscientious global citizens.

‘‘Our ultimate goal is to prepare NYSC members and recent graduates for the world of business as managers and entrepreneurs.’’

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer, Parthian Partners, Mr. Oluseye Olusoga, said: “Parthian Partners has a longstanding commitment to human and talent development, particularly for the next generation of nation leaders.’’

On his part, Country Manager, GB Foods, Mr. Vincent Egbe, said, “Developing Leaders is at the core of our philosophy and not just being leaders at culinary solutions or being leadership brands but also developing leaders who are the future.’’

