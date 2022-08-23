By Ike Uchechukwu

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has constituted 17 committees that would plan the state burial for the late Second Republic Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Mr. Christian Ita, the central planning committee is to be headed by Senator Kanu Agabi, SAN.

Ita said the central planning committee, which has the state’s deputy governor, Prof. Evara Esu, as alternative chairman, would in collaboration with the family of the late senator fix the date for the burial.

Vanguard also learned that some prominent Nigerians, including former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, featured as member in the list of committees released by the government of Cross River.

Nnamani would be in charge of the Elder’s advisory sub-committee while Senator John Odey heads the Works and Setting Sub-committee.

Recall that the late Senate President died in a London hospital at the age of 80 on November 30, 2021.

He was President of the senate during the administration of Shehu Shagari between 1979 and 1983.

