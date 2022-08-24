.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

WaterAid in partnership with the Coca Cola Foundation (CCF) has launched a water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) project in Borno state.

The water project funded by CCF; are to be managed by the Global Environment and Technology Foundation to strengthen WASH in communities.

Unveiling the facilities, yesterday (Tuesday), in Maiduguri, the Commissioner of Water Resources, Tijjani Goni, disclosed that; “The 18-month project, is to provide WASH facilities to 14, 000 people in Pompomari, Gomari, Jiddari Polo and Shehuri Communities in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC).

“Today’s launch will improve water supply services with the promotion of personal hygiene among the various communities in the Maiduguri metropolis.”

CCF’s President, Saadia Madsbjerg also said that water security is a top most priority of the Foundation.

Besides, she added that the Foundation is committed to support and fund as many initiatives to overcome the challenges of water supply and distribution in Africa.

“We’re also enhancing water resilience and improving watersheds in various communities that had been facing water scarcity for decades,” she said.

The WaterAid Nigeria Country Director, Evelyn Mere, lamented that the equitable access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene services in the State has been hampered by prolonged humanitarian crises in the Northeast.

According to her, the situation exposes residents, particularly women and children to various risks.

She attributed the risks to threats of attack and contracting infectious diseases, including cholera and measles among children.

“The completed WASH project will address the challenges of water scarcity and poor sanitation and hygiene services in the targeted communities,” she said.

She said that hygiene behavioral change promotion could reduce the spread of infectious diseases, including Coronavirus (COVID-19) and cholera.

Continued; “The 2021 WASH National Outcome Routine Mapping Survey, indicated that 76 percent of people in the state drink contaminated water,” adding that, while 93 percent lack access to basic hygiene services.

She lamented that only 14% of schools and 12 percent of healthcare centres have basic water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

RELATED NEWS